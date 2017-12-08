Luna voices concern over $1 servitude

By Jason Browne

Despite pushback from one member, the St. Bernard Parish Council voted to keep right of way access off the list of expenses for one new Chalmette business, possibly setting a precedent for businesses to follow.

District C council member Howard Luna questioned the wisdom of charging El Paso Mexican Grill on Judge Perez Drive, which opened in November, a single dollar per year for right of way access to its parking lot. Th e ordinance to grant El Paso the servitude for $1 passed unanimously, but only after Luna proposed an amendment changing the charge to $1,140 per year based on property assessments. Luna was the only council member to vote in favor of his amendment. He said a higher price was in order given that most of El Paso’s 11,000-square-foot parking lot falls within the servitude in question.

