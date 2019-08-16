Lt. Gov. Nungesser Qualifies for Re-Election

William “Billy” Nungesser was the first to qualify for Lieutenant Governor last week as he seeks re-election following his strong performance as a champion of the hospitality industry who has consistently boosted tourism throughout Louisiana.

As Lt. Governor, Nungesser led Louisiana to consecutive record-breaking years in number of visitors and visitor spending. The state welcomed 51.3 million visitors in 2018, representing an increase of nine percent over the 47.1 million visitors reported by a leading research firm in April 2017. Visitors spent $18.8 billion, an increase of seven percent over 2017. The travel and tourism industry generated $1.9 billion in state and local tax revenue in 2018. Tax revenue generated through travel and tourism spending saves each household in Louisiana $1,082 a year in taxes that would be needed to maintain current services.

