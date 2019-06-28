Lt. Bourgeois graduates from FBI National Academy in Virginia

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Brent Bourgeois was among more than 250 law enforcement officers from across the globe who graduated June 7 from the prestigious FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The 10-week professional course of study for U.S. and international law enforcement managers provides instruction in intelligence theory, terrorism and terrorist mindsets, management science, law, behavioral science, law enforcement communication, and forensic science.

According to Lt. Bourgeois, the course is broken down into several blocks of instruction taught by University of Virginia instructors and FBI agents. There’s a physical aspect of the course that includes weekly challenges that need to be met, and forums are held with fellow law enforcement officers who have participated in various national tragic events, including the 2017 Las Vegas mass shooting.

During the course, Lt. Bourgeois completed training in classes which included fitness for law enforcement, critical incident leadership, crisis negotiations, contemporary issues in police media relations, law enforcement approaches to counterterrorism, essentials for law enforcement leaders and contemporary issues in law enforcement.

Lt. Bourgeois, who attended the course April 1 through June 7, said he was honored to represent the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at the FBI National Academy.

