LSU Ag Center and Louisiana Sea Grant Bring Seafood Quality Training to Nunez Community College

Nunez Community College hosted the first Louisiana Direct Seafood Chefs Roundtable facilitated by the LSU Ag Center and the Louisiana Sea Grant on Wednesday, February 8. The purpose of the Chefs Roundtable is to connect fisherman who produce a premium product with area chefs and future chefs—culinary arts students. Collaborations between the fishing industry and chefs are mutually beneficial, supporting Louisiana agribusiness and ensuring that high quality local seafood is available to restaurants.

Louisiana Direct Seafood is a marketing initiative administered by LSU Ag Center and Louisiana Sea Grant, with grant funding by the Louisiana Office of Community Development. This initiative is focused on quality business practices, working with fishermen to deliver a superior, sustainable product that meets rigorous standards and preserves our fisheries for generations to come.

