Home

Louisiana Crawfish Festival Miss Queen Alexis Wilson

Fri, 2017-03-24 05:00 News Staff

As the weekend approaches, St. Bernard Parish residents and visitors will let the good times roll during the Louisiana Crawfish Festival this weekend. Yet, they’re not the ones brimming with excitement. Get to know the Louisiana Crawfish Festival Miss Queen Alexis Wilson who is looking forward to the festivities as well.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532