Los Majuelos visit St. Bernard

The St. Bernard Parish Council was joined at its March 6 meeting by approximately 30 members of Los Majuelos, a cultural preservation group from Tenerife Island in the Canary Islands. Los Majuelos were in Chalmette as part of the 43rd Los Islenos Festival, a celebration of St. Bernard’s Spanish roots. The trip was Los Majuelos’ first visit to the United States. At Large East council member and council chair Kerri Callais raved about the fiesta, which took place the previous weekend. “If there’s anything I would want someone from outside of St. Bernard to see (of the parish), it was this weekend,” she said. Los Majuelos exchanged flags and gifts with Parish President Guy McInnis and performed a song for the council.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/