LOS ISLENOS FIESTA 2017 THIS WEEKEND

The Los lsleños Heritage and Cultural Society Festival will celebrate its 42nd annual festival on March 4 and March 5 on the grounds of the Los lsleños Museum Complex, 1344 - 1357 Bayou Road in St. Bernard Village. The lsleño Historic Village, situated in the rear of Los lsleños Museum, will once more be the setting for a series of living history demonstrations featuring folk crafts, historic vernacular lifestyles and the cultural identity of the lsleño descendants community in St. Bernard Parish. The Agrupacion Floclorico Hatacuperche from La Gomera Island and the Grammy Award winning group Mestisay from Gran Canaria will perform during Fiesta 2017. Admission to Los lsleños Fiesta 2017 will be $5 per person for those 12 years of age and older.

