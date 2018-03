The 43rd Los Islenos Fiesta, a celebration of Louisiana’s Spanish Heritage, will be held this weekend, March 3 and 4 at the Los Islenos Museum Comple, 1357 Bayou Rd, St. Bernard. There will be music, rides, living history, folkcrafts, free parking and a shuttle. For more information, visit www.losislenos.org

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/