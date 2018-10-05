Long qualifies for re-election to School Board

Joseph “Joe” V. Long has announced his candidacy for re-election to the St. Bernard Parish School Board representing District 5. Long points to his experience, training, and efforts in rebuilding the school district following Katrina as his primary qualifications for the seat.

First elected to the School Board in 1987, Long has brought his leadership to the Board in several ways. As a past Chairman of the Board’s Building and Grounds Committee, Long has used his expertise to assist in the building and reconstruction of the state of- the-art school buildings for our children without using local money or raising taxes.

