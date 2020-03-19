Local restaurants still open for take out, delivery and curbside pickup

In light of Governor Edwards’ latest orders announcing the limiting of restaurants to delivery and take out only, the St. Bernard Chamber of Commerce has compiled a list of local restaurants that will remain open for take out. This is a very crucial time during this unprecedented event-which is why our local businesses, especially our restaurants, need us now more than ever.

Participate in #ParishToGo and see how many local restaurants you can support from now until the orders are lifted! Tag #ParishToGo on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, and show off your delicious meals made with the spirit and hard work of one of our local restaurants.

If you are one of these restaurants and wish to be part of the list, please send your address, phone, operating hours, service options (Take out, drive thru, delivery), and if you have a special menu to Art at arthur@stbernardchamber.org and they will get you onto the list.

