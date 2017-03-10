Local Flair adds pizzazz to SBPH

By Amber Prattini

In early February of this year, the eclectic boutique, Local Flair, received a new home further up Judge Perez Drive in Chalmette. After moving from the eastern to the western side, the shop can be found nestled inside the spacious lobby of St. Bernard Parish Hospital.

The specialty store originally opened in 2012 and combined photographer and owner Desiree Herbert’s passion of art, interior design and St. Bernard Parish.

In addition, the boutique also recently expanded to the Northshore as part of a retail cooperative at Redoux Home Market in Mandeville. Because of the expansion, she stated “it opened up my eyes to a lot of other business decisions that I made.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/