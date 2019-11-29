Local Cheerleaders perform in Thanksgiving Day Parade at Walt Disney World Resort

Madelyn Lopez, Lea Labourdette, Ava Heidel and Camryn White from N.P. Trist middle school in Meraux were four of more than 500 elementary, junior high and high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the country that were chosen to represent Varsity Spirit in the 2019 Thanksgiving Tour at the Walt Disney World® Resort in Orlando, Florida.

The individuals invited to perform in the parade are part of a select group of cheerleaders and dancers chosen as All-Americans during Varsity Spirit summer camps across the country. All-Americans are selected via tryout based on either superior cheerleading or dance skills at camps operated by Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), or National Dance Alliance (NDA). Only the top 10 percent of the cheerleaders and dancers from Varsity Spirit camps earn the chance to march in a holiday parade of this caliber.

