The Performing Arts Academy is making a splash with this year’s performance of The Little Mermaid. Nearly 120 students and alumni are participating in this year’s production which promises to be a magical journey under the sea.

For those unfamiliar with the Disney classic, Ariel, triple casted and played by Michaela Kramer, Julie Montalbano, and Sophie Stechmann, is an adventurous young mermaid who’s got a thing for disobeying the rules and following her heart. Ariel’s fascination with the human world often leads her to the sea surface where she falls in love with a human prince. Audiences young and old will enjoy memorable melodies like “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

