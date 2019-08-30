The Little League Team That Could

The Southwest Region team represented by Eastbank Little League defeated the Caribbean (Curaçao) Little League team 8-0 during the 2019 Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 25 in South Williamsport, PA.

The team is based out of River Ridge, a suburb of New Orleans; however, #3, third baseman, Ryder Planchard, 12, is proud to call St. Bernard Parish home. Plus, this is the first time a team from Louisiana has won the title.

