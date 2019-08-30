Home
Article Image Alt TextArticle Image Alt Text

The Little League Team That Could

Fri, 2019-08-30 05:00 News Staff

The Southwest Region team represented by Eastbank Little League defeated the Caribbean (Curaçao) Little League team 8-0 during the 2019 Little League Baseball World Series Championship Game on Sunday, August 25 in South Williamsport, PA.

The team is based out of River Ridge, a suburb of New Orleans; however, #3, third baseman, Ryder Planchard, 12, is proud to call St. Bernard Parish home. Plus, this is the first time a team from Louisiana has won the title.

 

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532