Lewis leaving SBPSB to reincorporate Recovery School District into OPS

By Jason Browne

Eleven years to the day after joining the St. Bernard Public School Board following his 2006 election, Dr. Henderson Lewis Jr. announced his departure.

At the SBPSB’s Jan. 9 meeting, Lewis, the superintendent of the Orleans Parish School Board, announced he would step down from the SBPSB March 15 to focus on the pending reincorporation of 36 Recovery School District schools back into OPS this summer. The RSD schools have been separate since Hurricane Katrina but will rejoin the 41 OPS schools beginning July 1.

