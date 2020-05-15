Lenor Duplessis retires after 34 years with SBPG

On Friday, May 8, St. Bernard Parish Government's Public Information Officer, Lenor Duplessis, retired after completing 34 years with SBPG.

When someone retires, a retirement party is typically held to celebrate the retiree. However, retiring during the COVID-19 pandemic, where social distancing and other preventive safety measures are commonplace; presented a challenge. Yet, it didn't stop her family members and friends from making sure her last day went out in style with a car parade.

"I’m grateful to my husband, children and friends for making my retirement so special," Duplessis said. "I couldn’t have a party, so they gave me the coolest parade ever!"

