Lend A Hand During Volunteer Month at Chalmette National Cemetery

Serve those who served us during Volunteer Month at Chalmette National Cemetery. The cemetery, part of Jean Lafitte National Historical Park and Preserve, was founded during the Civil War and is the final resting place for an estimated 16,000 troops from the War of 1812 through the Vietnam War. Volunteers are needed April 10-27 to help document, realign, and clean headstones at the cemetery, which is located at 8606 West St. Bernard Highway in Chalmette.

“In 2016, nearly 800 volunteers worked at the cemetery documenting 1,270 headstones and cleaning 7,238 markers and headstones,” said Jean Lafitte Volunteer Coordinator Gaynell Brady. “Again this year we’ve received a donation of preservation-friendly cleaning products from D/2 Biological Solution, Inc., and again we’re teaming up with the National Trust for Historic Preservation www.savingplaces.org and the National Park Service’s National Center for Preservation Technology and Training www.ncptt.nps.gov in Natchitoches.”

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/