Lena Torres turns 100

St. Bernard Magazine describes Lena Randazzo Torres as a "Living Legend."

Rita Gue, the President of the Meraux Foundation, details the petite, impeccably-dressed and wellgroomed woman as both a "trailblazer and an inspiration."

In addition to her remarkable record of serving St. Bernard Parish within the Clerk of Court's Office for 72 years, becoming a founding member of the St. Bernard Business and Professional Women's Club and recognized as their 1963 Woman of the Year, and recipient of the 2013 Louisiana Center for Women in Government and Business' Hall of Fame Award along with other notable accolades, Torres reaches another pivotal milestone this Friday, Jan. 29: her hundredth birthday.

To celebrate the occasion, St. Bernard Parish Council unanimously adopted a motion naming Friday as "Lena Torres Day" at the recent meeting on Jan. 19.

