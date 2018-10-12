Lemoine Honored for Excellence in Teaching

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System (LCTCS) recently celebrated its 20th anniversary of higher education, and for Nunez Community College educator, Katherine Karcher Lemoine, it was a celebration she would never forget. At this year’s annual LCTCS conference, Lemoine was honored with the inaugural President’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, given to one educator statewide who represents the best practices for all of the community and technical colleges in Louisiana. In addition to this prestigious award, Lemoine was also awarded $5000 to honor her outstanding service and commitment to her students and community.

Dr. Monty Sullivan, the President of the LCTCS, said the award recognizes a teaching faculty within the system who represents the excellent teaching found throughout the LCTCS college system. He said Lemoine was selected based on several criteria, including her instructional effectiveness, student focus, discipline competence, and her personal attributes of promoting a positive culture on campus.

