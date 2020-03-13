Legal Clinics at the St. Bernard Parish Library

The St. Bernard Parish Library and Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS) are pleased to announce a new monthly series of one-on-one sessions for patrons with legal questions on a variety of non-criminal topics. Legal subjects available for discussion and possible legal representation include Bankruptcy, Divorce, Custody, Collection Matters, Landlord-Tenant Disputes, FEMA/Disaster Benefits, Food Stamps, Foreclosures, Medicaid, Social Security, SSI/SSDI, Successions, Taxes and Wills. Documents can also be notarized.

