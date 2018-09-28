Lawsuits pause, negotiations continue following SLFPA resolution

By Jason Browne

The Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East delayed its turnover ofdrainage canals to St. BernardParish from January to Aprillast week, but the two sides areno closer to an amicable solution.

St. Bernard President GuyMcInnis said SLFPA’s decisionprovides both sides with some“breathing room” in their negotiations.The situation grewtense in recent weeks with St.Bernard filing multiple lawsuitsto prevent SLFPA fromforcing a turnover on Jan. 1.One lawsuit asked the courtto invalidate the SLFPA Boardof Commissioners’ resolution.Two suits take different anglesto force SLFPA to performmaintenance on canals andpump stations St. Bernard allegesthe levee authority hasneglected; although McInnissaid SLFPA has been cuttinggrass in canals since the suitswere filed.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/