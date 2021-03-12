LA Crawfish Festival makes a comeback

After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Crawfish Festival is preparing for their triumphant return.

Organizer Cisco Gonzales described he was excited about the event as it gave everyone a reason to come back together since this will be the first festival held since the pandemic began.

The sponsoring organization for the festival, the Knights of Columbus Archbishop Rummel Council 5747, announced the event’s amended return for Thursday, Apr. 29 through Sunday, May 2 at the Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center Parking Lot in Chalmette last week. Previously, the group had anticipated hosting the festivities on Mar. 18-21 of this year.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/