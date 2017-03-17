Kylie Bordelon Regional Student of the Year Winner

Joseph J. Davies Elementary fifth grade student Kylie Bordelon has won the Region 5 Student of the Year Competition. Kylie will be one of six students competing for the top honors of Louisiana’s Student of the Year on Wednesday, April 5 in Baton Rouge.

The Student of the Year Competition recognizes exceptional students for their accomplishments both in school and in the community.

Kylie is an active member of her school’s morning news crew, Beta Club, and the Pelican Players Drama Club. Outside of school, Kylie keeps herself busy with dancing. St. Bernard Parish Superintendent Doris Voitier commended Kylie for her achievements

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/