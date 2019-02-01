Krewe of Lourdes Carnival Ball set for February 16

The Krewe of Lourdes will hold its 69th Annual Carnival Ball in the Frederick J. Sigur Auditorium and immediately following will hold a Supper Dance in the Grand Ballroom, Chalmette, Louisiana on February 16. The theme will be, “It’s a Novel Idea.”

The Krewe of Lourdes Carnival Ball will begin at 8 p.m. The ball is free and open to the public, with attire being cocktail wear for general seating in the balcony area. The supper dance tickets are on sale for $65 per person. A supper dance ticket includes a breakfast buffet, live band, and softdrink setups (BYOL). Tickets for the supper dance may be purchased by contacting Lena Nunez: 504.491.5266. Proceeds from the ball and supper dance will go to Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Violet.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/