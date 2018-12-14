The Krewe of Lourdes 2019 Royal Court was recently announced at their Coronation Party. We are pleased to announce the 2019 Krewe of Lourdes Queen Melanie Gross Cannatella, King Desi Michael Vega, and this year the two Captains are Elizabeth Froeba Seamon and Danielle Marie Lemoine. The Krewe of Lourdes will host its Carnival Ball & Supper Dance Saturday, February 16, at the Fredrick J. Sigur Auditorium and Ball Room. The Carnival Ball is free and open to the public.

