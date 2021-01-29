Krewe of House Floats Da Parish

Houses adorned in Mardi Gras decor are on parade starting now through Fat Tuesday, Feb. 16.

According to New Orleans resident and creator, Megan Boudreaux, the Krewe of House Floats (KOHF) is an alternative to the traditional 2021 carnival season with the cancellation of krewe parades due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The goal of the Krewe is to spread the joy of Mardi Gras over a wide geographic area, and, over the course of the many days of Carnival; allow everyone the opportunity to enjoy viewing Krewe Member houses, decorations, activities and throws is a safe, masked socially-distant manner," explained Boudreaux.

The Krewe of House Floats is divided into 40 sub-krewes featuring Greater New Orleans area neighborhoods, state parishes and the Expats (Beyond Louisiana).

