Knights of Nemesis Parade hit the streets February 3

Fri, 2018-01-26 10:49 News Staff

Th e Knights of Nemesis 13th Anniversary Parade is scheduled to hit the streets of St. Bernard on Saturday, February 3 at 1 p.m. Th is year’s parade will feature 15 floats with 20 marching units and 275 riders. Riders will be throwing a special parade t-shirt, medallion beads, cups and other novelty items.

 

