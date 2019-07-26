Knights of Nemesis Annual Luau Dance set for August 17

The Knights of Nemesis has scheduled its 15th Annual Jack Bennett Memorial Luau Dance. The dance is open to the public and we invite everyone to attend and help celebrate the 15th anniversary of our club. The highlight of our Luau Dance is the announcement and introduction of the club’s Royal Knight XV and Goddess Nemesis XV for the 2020 parade. This year’s Royal Knight is Parish President Guy Mcinnis and the Goddess Nemesis is Pam Bennett.

