Knights of Columbus names Sheriff’s Deputy, Firefighter and Paramedic of the Year

Each year, the Knights of Columbus Archbishop Rummel Council 5747 in Chalmette recognizes a local sheriff’s deputy, fire-fighter and paramedic of the year for their service to the residents of St. Bernard Parish.

Deputy Dixie Dusang, a four-year veteran of the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office, was named Deputy of the Year. Capt. Rodney Ourso, a 25-year veteran of the St. Bernard Fire Department, was named Firefighter of the Year, and Steven Givens, a six-year veteran with Acadian Ambulance, was named Paramedic of the Year.

