Knights of Columbus donates to SBPSB

The Knights of Columbus Rummel Council 5747 presented the St. Bernard Parish School Board with a $5,000 donation at the board’s Aug. 28 meeting. The Rummel Council donates proceeds from its annual Louisiana Crawfish Festival to multiple nonprofit organizations and agencies throughout St. Bernard Parish. Pictured in the front, seated, from left, are Knights of Columbus (KoC) Grand Knight Dennis Bourgeois, Louisiana Crawfish Festival Teen Queen Hailey Artus and Deputy Grand Knight Tony DeLuca. Standing, from left to right, are Past Grand Knight Ray Hilton, School Board Member Dr. Hugh Craft, School Board Member Donald “Don” Campbell, School Board Member Shelton Smith, School Board Member Darleen Asevedo, School Board Member Diana Dysart, School Board Member Joseph “Joe” Long, School Board President Clifford Englande, School Board Member Sean Warner, School Board Member Katherine Lemoine, Superintendent Doris Voitier, School Board Member William “Bill” Egan and Past Grand Knight Ruben Saavedra.

