Kiwanis Reading Around the World

Reading Around the World is a program sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard for the past 30 years. Volunteers read books to Pre-K students at all of the elementary schools in the parish twice a year and after, the books are given to the student. This year, the program touched the lives of over 600+ students in St. Bernard Parish emphasizing the importance of reading. Volunteers are provided by the Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard, Aktion Club from the Arc & Chalmette Refining.

