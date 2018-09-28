Kiwanis Club holds Banquet and Installation of Officers and Board Members

The Kiwanis Club of St. Bernard-Arabi was created on April 15, 1957. On Wednesday,September 19, the club held its 62nd Banquet and Installation of Officers andBoard Members: Ellis Fortinberry President, Don Duplantier President Elect, JeffSoutherland Vice President, Kristine Koepp Secretary, Robert E. Showalter Treasury,Sammie E. Catalanotto Past President and Board Members are Michael B. Chutz,Shirley Pechon, Greg Rome, Sara Pena-Spiehler, Elizabeth Ellison-Frost, Terry Pitre,Tracy Duplantier & Patrice Cusimano. Kiwanis LaMissTenn District Lt. GovernorJudithAnne “Judi” Zimmermann was there to Swear in all Officers and Board.Missing from the photo are Robert Showalter - Treasurer and Board Members TerryPitre, Sara Pena-Spiehler, Elizabeth Ellison-Frost.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/