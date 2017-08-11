Kids get free haircuts before heading back to school

By Brandi Rollo

Thanks to Lorenzo Duplessis at Renzo’s Barber Shop, many children in St. Bernard will head back to school looking fresh.

On Sunday, August 6, Duplessis held his annual "Cuts for Kids" event at his barber shop in Violet where kids received free haircuts. The event was aimed to lessen the burden for parents as their children head back to school.

“The event turned out really nice,” said Duplessis. “I want to give thanks to God for giving me the strength and the ability to help out in my community and to interact with these kids.”

