Home

June 22 and 29: FREE “Jazz In June” Concert in Torres Park

Fri, 2017-06-16 17:49 News Staff

St. Bernard Parish Leisure Services has been hosting free weekly concerts during the month of June. The concerts take place every Thursday in Sidney Torres Park, located behind the Fredrick Sigur Civic Center from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. If it should rain the concert will be moved inside the North Ballroom of the Sigur Civic Center.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/

St. Bernard Voice

234 Mehle Street
Arabi, LA 70032
Phone: 504-279-7488
Fax: 504-309-5532