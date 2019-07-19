July 19: Last day to register for Training Camp with N.O. Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans will host a free Junior Training Camp (JTC) on July 30 for ages 7 to 13.

The camp will take place at Val Riess Sports Complex, located at 1101 Magistrate Street in Chalmette. The first session is for ages 7 to 9 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. and the second session is for ages 10 to 13 from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants will learn the basics while having fun with the Pelicans’ Dance Team, Pierre the Pelican, and many more.

Register at the Recreation Department by July 19. Limited space available.

