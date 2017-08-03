Judge Dysart elected President of the Fourth and Fifth Circuit Judges Association

Judge Daniel L. Dysart, Louisiana Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal, has been elected President of the Fourth and Fifth Circuit Judges Association, whose membership includes more than 100 Judges from Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. James, St. John and St. Bernard Parishes. Judge Dysart is a graduate of Holy Cross High School, the University of Louisiana-Lafayette and Loyola Law School. He is a past president of the St. Bernard Parish Bar Association, served two terms as St. Bernard Parish Councilman at Large-East and was the first Chairman of the St. Bernard Parish Council.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/