Jan. 1 is last day for legal use of fireworks in St. Bernard Parish

According to St. Bernard Parish government ordinance, there are specific times when fireworks can legally be used in the parish surrounding the New Year’s celebration. On Dec. 31, fireworks can legally be used from 9 a.m. until 2 a.m. On Jan. 1, fireworks can be used from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., at which time all use of fireworks must end for the New Year’s period.

