Isleños Fiesta to be held next weekend

By Amber Prattini

amber@thestbernardvoice.com

Mark your calendars for the biggest and most vivacious celebration of Spanish culture in eastern St. Bernard set for Saturday, March 3 and Sunday, March 4.

The forty-third annual Isleños Fiesta will held on the grounds of the Los Isleños Museum Complex, 1357 Bayou Rd. Free parking and shuttle rides to the festivities can be found at J.F. Gautier Elementary School on the Judge Perez Extension of Hwy. 46, and the Historic St. Bernard Courthouse. Admission is $3 for attendees ages 12 and older.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/