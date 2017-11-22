Isleños deck the halls

By Amber Prattini

amber@thestbernardvoice.com

It’s beginning to look like Christmas at the Isleños Museum Complex.

Over 35,000 lights have been hung with care to create a dazzling spectacle of lights across the museum grounds. The museum buildings’ interiors, adorned with colorful decorations, add to the whimsical magic of the season.

Kathy Serpas Ziegler and fellow Los Isleños Heritage and Cultural Society members are diligently preparing for the annual Christmas Celebration, which takes place on Saturday, December 2. From 4 to 8:30 p.m., the complex will have festive performances from local schools, a fun hayride, an opportunity to see the vernacular homes, hot chocolate, apple cider, cookies and a bonfire.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/