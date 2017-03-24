Irish Italian Islenos hit the streets April 1

The 16th annual St. Bernard Irish Italian Islenos Community Parade & Marching Club is set to hit the streets of St. Bernard Parish on Saturday, April 1, , the marching club will begin at 11 a.m. followed by the floats at 12 p.m. The organization will feature 50 floats, 35+ marching groups and units and nearly 500,000 lbs. of produce. The parade’s theme will be “Goes Hollywood” celebrating TV, Movies and Entertainment.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/