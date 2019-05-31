Hurricane Season is Approaching

Parish President Guy McInnis is urging residents to have a personal plan for Hurricane Season. Hurricane Season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30, and the parish has no shelter of last resort, so residents need to identify a safe place to go in the event of a storm.

Personal Readiness Tips

• Put together an emergency kit with a flashlight, batteries, radio, first aid supplies, basic tools, and extra car keys.

• Take Inventory of your valuables, including approximate value and date purchased. Pictures or videos are great.

