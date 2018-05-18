Honoring the Late Floyd J. Landry Sr.

By Amber Prattini

Known as an active member in the community he called home, Floyd J. Landry Sr., passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on May 13.

In addition to being former president of the St. Bernard Parish Police Jury and Ward I police juror, he also served on the St. Bernard Parish School Board and Library Board and was a charter member of the St. Bernard Lions Club.

