Hoang awarded Posse Scholarship

Th e St. Bernard Public School Board congratulated Chalmette High School senior My Linh Hoang at its Jan. 23 meeting for earning a fullride Posse Scholarship worth more than $47,000 per year.

A press release from SBPSB reported Hoang is one of 40 students in the New Orleans Metro area to receive the annual award and that she is the fourth consecutive CHS student to be awarded the scholarship through the nationwide Posse Foundation. She intends to use the scholarship to pursue a degree in dentistry at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Hoang, who has been a student at Chalmette from her freshman year, said she was completely shocked when she received the call awarding her this honor.

