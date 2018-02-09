A History of St. Bernard Mardi Gras Krewes

By Amber Prattini

Growing up in St. Bernard Parish, my earliest Carnival memories involve my grandmother picking me up from school and we’d drive to see the Mardi Gras floats lined behind the Sigur Center in Chalmette before they paraded that night. She’d play her CD with tunes from The Meters, Professor Longhair and The Dixie Cups as we rode by, and wave to any float riders loading their throws.

I attended an abundance of St. Bernard parades from Gladiators to Aphrodite and Shangri-La throughout the years, chasing after the floats in hopes of a stuffed animal, doubloons, or a pack of beads.

