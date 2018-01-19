Historical Marker Dedicated for Verrett Church

By Amber Prattini

Pastor Raymond Smith and congregational members of the First Baptist Church of Verrett unveiled and dedicated a new state historical marker at a ceremony held on Monday, Jan. 15.

Joined by St. Bernard Parish elected officials, tourism representatives Islenos community and generations of the Smith Family, the pastor stated the marker was “the greatest thing that’s ever happened” in his 58 years of ministry.

