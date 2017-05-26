Highlights of the Parish Bikeway Plan Draft

By Amber Prattini

St. Bernard Parish Government and the Regional Planning Commission, comprising of an eight parish area, are currently updating the parish’s 2014 Bikeway and Pedestrian Plan.

A public meeting to review the latest plan update was held last week on Thursday, May 18 to solicit feedback from the public. The update is a study funded with a $40,000 grant from the RPC and focuses on how to improve walking and bicycling conditions for residents and visitors.

