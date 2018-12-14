"Heart, Baby!" premieres in Chalmette

George Lee Martin and Andy “Doc” Dixon have an unparalleled loyalty to one another.

From reform school to prison to civilian life, or “settlin’ down,” as Dixon says, the two friends’ shared experiences are now playing on movie screens in three U.S. cities. Heart, Baby!, a riveting account of their decades-long friendship in and out of a middle-Tennessee correctional facility in the mid-1980s, opened to a soldout crowd at Chalmette Movies Dec. 7.

Filmed locally by The Ranch Studios in Chalmette, Heart, Baby! is a re-telling of a “love story,” which is how Dixon described it to director Angela Shelton when the two met years ago following their lectures at a 140 Conference for social media innovators in New York. Shelton was speaking on trauma from sexual abuse and Dixon was speaking on prison reform.

