Heaphy takes over as SB Port Executive Director

Drew Heaphy is now at the helm of the St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District after assuming his duties as the new Executive Director on July 1.

Heaphy, who began his tenure with the Port in 1999 as Director of Administration, has 23 years of experience in public administration and financial management.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition http://etypeservices.com/St.%20Bernard%20VoiceID370/