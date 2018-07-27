Heaphy named president of Ports Assoc. of Louisiana

St. Bernard Port, Harbor and Terminal District Executive Director Drew Heaphy was recently named president of the Ports Association of Louisiana.

As president of PAL, Heaphy will serve a twoyear term presiding over the monthly meetings of the board of directors, and performing duties implemented by the board or executive committee.

