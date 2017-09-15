Gulf Coast Bank launches Help Us Help Houston

By Amber Prattini amber@thestbernardvoice.com

Last month as Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, President and CEO of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company, Guy Williams, recalled the aid and support Houston residents provided to many displaced Louisianans during Hurricane Katrina. He wanted to return the favor.

As part of the “Help Us Help Houston” campaign, the numerous branch locations of Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Company are accepting disaster relief items and donations for Houstonians through Tuesday, September 19.

The most needed items are non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and baby supplies. They have also teamed up with two charitable organizations, Second Harvest Food Bank and Samaritan’s Purse. Cash donations may be made to Samaritan’s Purse.

